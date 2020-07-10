Letter: Wash hands but don't waste water
The important advice for frequent hand washing comes with video images. Turn on the faucet and water runs over a pair of hands. Reach for the soap and begin the rubbing that will make frothy suds. Water continues to run in the background. The hands twist this way and that and soap lathers. The water runs. Count the seconds and, when it is time, rinse the hands under the running water.

There is no reminder to turn off the faucet for the time of sudsy lathering. The seconds—for these hands and thousands of others—add up to minutes which add up to hours of good water wasted.

Judy Ray

Midtown

