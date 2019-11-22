While pondering the happenings in Washington for the last three years,
a recurring thought would come to mind. "The Emperor's New Clothes".
There have been a multitude of outstanding Americans who are no longer employed
in Washington. That is how the story differs in my mind. At some point " The Brave" have disagreed with the current fashion and said "ENOUGH!" Then they either resigned or were asked to leave with a nasty tweet under each arm. Now that the little child has blown his whistle and declared " But he hasn't got anything on" some in the town are agreeing . The end of Hans Christian Anderson's tale goes, The Emperor shivered, for he suspected they were right, But he thought "This procession has got to go on." So he walked more proudly than ever, as his noblemen held high the train that wasn't there at all.
Roger Rinehart
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.