Letter: Washington D.C.

Democrats want to make Washington D.C. the 51st state. The only reason the demicrats want this is to add 2 more Demicrat senators to insure complete control of the senate for at least the foreseeable future. They use the excuse that residents who reside in the D.C. area (which are 90% democrats) are not represented in congress
Washington DC. was created out of land donated by Virginia and Maryland. The only fair way to permit the residents of the D.C. area representation would be to return the areas where people reside to the states that origionally donated the land.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.