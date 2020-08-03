Letter: Washington needs to keep the focus on people

I cannot believe how many 'projects' and non-people related items that the Republican Party wants to include in legislation that's supposed to aid the American public during Covid-19. This is not the time for pet projects. Focus, people! And if you cannot agree on $600/week for UI benefits, consider a diminishing payout, like $600/week for August, $500/week for Sept, and so forth. At least that would give people more time to go back to work or to adjust their living expenses. Stop thinking people that are avoiding work - It just needs to be safe. If customers don't feel safe, then businesses - whether traditional or gig - will not be able to run their businesses because customers will not patronize them. No customers; no business. No business; no jobs. No jobs; no customers. Sheesh.
Andrea Edmundson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
