Letter: Washington Post reports 39% or about 663,000 illegal entrants allowed into the country
The Washington Post reported a historic 1.7 illegal entrants arrested by the Border Patrol in Fiscal Year 2021, which ended September 30. 61% were returned via Title 42. The AP reported the Biden administration is packed with migrant activists. In 2019, the Star's Perla Trevizo did an Expose, "Passports to the American Dream." It chronicled how Guatemalan adults were purposely bringing their children with them on the endangering journey north to America because they heard that family units were being allowed entry. Many then and now are claiming asylum, ditto for others coming from other Central American countries, Haiti, etc.. Trevizo cited how many Guatemalans were fleeing poverty, not persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or social group as asylum requires. The average wait time for an Immigration Court case is 900 days, with hundreds of thousands of asylum cases backlogged. Meanwhile, many people have been released into the public with little or no monitoring of their whereabouts.

Al Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

