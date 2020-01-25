Letter: Watch out Senators

Trump has thrown the Republican Senators under the bus again. He said today, again, that he is open to having witnesses at the impeachment trial. That means that he is leaving you on your own to take the heat for voting against witnesses. Remind me again why you don't want witnesses? Haven't you figured out that he holds no loyalty to those who have done his dirty work? Look at all of those that are in prison because of him. You could be next if a grand jury investigates you for obstruction of justice. The House tried to get witnesses, but Trump told them to refuse to appear, hence one of his articles of impeachment. If you vote against witnesses, you are as guilty as he is, and he won't be there to cover your back. Watch out Senators. You could be next. And forget your election Sen. Martha McSally.
Robert Kruse
Northeast side
