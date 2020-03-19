Letter: Watch the Biden-Sanders Debate

Joe Biden is a nice guy, Mr. Congeniality, in fact, but is this the demeanor that will beat Donald Trump? People who vote in the Democratic primaries say that their highest priority is choosing the candidate who can beat Trump. Beats me how they can favor Biden over Bernie. They complain that Bernie is too gruff, but isn't "gruff" what's needed in upcoming contests with our present POTUS? Bernie is angry--but we know where that anger is coming from.
I am afraid that Biden will treat Trump like his esteemed collegue and defer to his office. Besides, Joe hasn't articulated good ideas like Bernie's has such as Healthcare for All. I hope everyone who watching the debate realizes that Bernie's demands are warranted. Biden needs to explain his positions on many issues that have heretofore been glossed over, and he needs to shelve that "Mr. Nice" disposition.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.