Letter: Water - Feast or Famine
Letter: Water - Feast or Famine

As I write this, the United States is experiencing reoccuring flooding in eastern Texas and Louisiana while the desert southwest suffers through an historic, long term drought. This seems less like a water supply problem and more like a water distribution problem. Since we can pump oil and gas all over the continenent, (think Alaskan and Canadian pipelines and the Colonial Pipeline running from Houston to New Jersey), obviously the engineering "know how" exists that would enable our country to move water from areas suffering from too much to areas suffering from too little. Why not a pipeline to move excess water from the New Orleans area to Lake Powell to solve both problems? There must be an obvious answer why this infrastructure would not work . . . otherwise people smarter than I would have already thought of it. Does the price of water need to equal the price of oil before we consider a better distribution system?

Doug Wingert

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

