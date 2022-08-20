 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Water Conservation (CORRECTION - LEFT OUT UTAH)

  • Comments

Do we think that now would be a good time for the southwestern States of California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona to require that local native plants and plants that can survive on available rainwater be planted into our landscaping? Perhaps no watering of landscape plants should be permitted except for the establishment of native and drought tolerant [and the more drought tolerant the better] plants should be permitted?

Should we be limiting swimming pools to community-use pools [public, schools, motels, apartments, condominiums, etc.] and ban residential single-family pools and limit the size of residential single-family spas?

Should we be increasing our use of recyclable “sewer” water?

I wonder.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cult

Excessive or misplaced admiration of a person. The definition of a cult. How many MAGA people fit this. I've liked some politicians but never …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News