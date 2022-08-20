Letter: Water Conservation (CORRECTION - LEFT OUT UTAH)

Do we think that now would be a good time for the southwestern States of California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona to require that local native plants and plants that can survive on available rainwater be planted into our landscaping? Perhaps no watering of landscape plants should be permitted except for the establishment of native and drought tolerant [and the more drought tolerant the better] plants should be permitted?
Should we be limiting swimming pools to community-use pools [public, schools, motels, apartments, condominiums, etc.] and ban residential single-family pools and limit the size of residential single-family spas?
Should we be increasing our use of recyclable “sewer” water?
I wonder.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.