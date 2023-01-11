Letter: Water Conservation is the devil

While men sit in leather chairs and debate the Southwest's water future, perhaps they might take a drive along I-8 and north from El Centro.

Before reaching Yuma, you'll see the bright green alfalfa fields of a Saudi prince, who apparently can legally pump all the groundwater he wants to feed his horses.

Past Yuma, to El Centro, and up through Brawley to Indio, there are acres of sprinklers throwing water into the air over apparently dry ground. Most of that water evaporates before ever reaching a root. There are canals full of stagnant water and algae, even in the winter months, and pools of water festering where no crops appear to be growing.

They can do this because they can ignore the men in leather chairs who would rather talk than act. They can take all the water they think they want. Why invest in drip irrigation and other conservation measures, when no one is stopping you?

William Penrose

Oro Valley