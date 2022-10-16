Letter: Water = Food

No water, no food. This is one life sustaining reason Kirsten Engel must win CD6 US House Seat. Having worked decades in the food production industry, I know that water is life. Kirsten Engel is an experienced water rights attorney who has researched environmental and conservation solutions. As the drought worsens, renegotiation of the Colorado River Compact Agreement (set to expire i2026) is crucial for Arizona. Kirsten Engel is prepared to negotiate for Arizona. Also, Kirsten Engel supports public education and advocates for working families to access affordable health care. She supports the right of women to control their own bodies. Kirsten Engel is endorsed by labor, education, and environmental groups. Her opponent lacks the knowledge and experience necessary to represent Arizona.