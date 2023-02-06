Everyone is fighting over the diminishing resource water. No one proposes a viable solution. Here it is--desalinization Pacific Ocean water increasing the total water supply. Ocean water would satisfy California's needs leaving Colorado River water to the other six states in the Colorado River Compact. Substantial costs involved must be met by all seven states. The federal government must mandate cooperation and supervise funding and water use. Reduced housing and industrial development will also be required but the ocean is the only source of more water.