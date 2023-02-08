It seems a great waste of money for Arizona to build a desalination plant in Mexico, and the challenges of putting in an elaborate piping system and getting right aways to build and get the water here. A more affective proposition would be to build the desalination plant off of the coast of California that would tie into their infrastructure water systems. Then reduce the amount of water that is supplied from the desalination plant from California’s rights from the Colorado river to be diverted to Arizona. The same logic should apply to all the states of the basin with support of the federal government and the states that are involved in needing the water from the Colorado river. This would be a huge savings by already using infrastructure that is already in place.