Letter: Water shortages

As I sit here, coffee half finished, reading of worsening water shortages in the Sunday Star, I think back almost 40 years to my geology professor’s rants about the stupidity of allocating Colorado River water during a time of extreme high water flow, and his opinion of the sanity of a 330 mile long, open canal do deliver that allocated water across Arizona. His opinions were shared by a number of other scientists, but discounted by politicians, developers, and other businessmen who would benefit. Money won and today we are paying the price. While I won’t be here 40 years from now, I suspect my children and grandchildren will look back on climate change deniers with similar thoughts.

Jeff Jones

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

