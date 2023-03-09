Recent proposals from Star readers for constructing a desalination plant on the California coast, in return for the California “share” of Colorado River water, have posed an attractive alternative to the preposterous notion of supporting the building of a plant in Mexico with a pipeline up to Phoenix.

However, I now read that environmentalists in Huntington Beach have successfully opposed such a plant there. Why? “Concentrated brine from the plant would have created a marine dead zone, and emissions from the energy-intensive desalination process would . . . exacerbate the climate crisis” with its greenhouse gases (report in Sierra Magazine, Fall 2022). Why has former Governor Ducey’s Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, which voted to spend $5.5 M of our taxpayer dollars on exploring such a project, not told us about the effect of concentrated brine on the delicate ecosystem of the Gulf of California?