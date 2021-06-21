 Skip to main content
Letter: water tankers wildfires
Attention local, state and federal politicians and whoever allocates funds to fight wildfires:

WE NEED MORE AIR TANKERS TO FIGHT WILDFIRES !!!!!

SO - you need to make funds available to buy and pilot more and water tankers. DUH !

Every year we are seeing HUGE and MANY DEVASTATING WILDFIRES. Our state (and others) are BURNING UP !!

Surely there is some government WASTE SOMEWHERE that can be shuffled over to this important issue.

Karen McKee

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

