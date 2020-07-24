Letter: Water, the perfect weapon against these terrorists.

Anyone who knowingly breaks the law and destroys property, both private and public and does this with a group is a terrorist. The perfect material to discourage this action is with water from fire hoses. Wet terrorists might think of some other way to protest.. I wrote about this a couple weeks ago. I am 97 and a retired military..Capt G..
Paul Dumont
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
