Letter: We ARE all in this together

While making an eential trip outside home, I observed many people without masks. I met a friend who asked me why I was wearing one. He went on to inform me that the mask does nothing to protect me from the virus. I explained that I was aware of that but it does protect others from those of us who could be unknowing carriers of the virus. In effect, I am protecting those without masks but they are not protecting me. I have heard the argument that the "mask thing" is nonsense but while easing the restrictions is welcomed and encouraging, it noes not eliminate the need for protection against the spread of the virus. I would rather be wrong on the need for masks on the side of caution than risk passing or receiving the virus.
Wally Lamb
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!