 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We are all to blame
View Comments

Letter: We are all to blame

  • Comments

Even though nearly one eighth of a million people were evacuated from Afghanistan in 15 days some letter writers complained that President Biden is the worst president of our era or he should be impeached.

In my lifetime President Eisenhower cut and ran out of Korea as did President Ford out of Vietnam, President Obama out of Iraq and President Biden out of Afghanistan. Retreating from losses in disastrous foreign wars seems less an impeachable offense and more a job description for American Presidents.

All of this could have been avoided if the advice of President Dwight Eisenhower, our last general who one a major war, had been heeded. He warned us to not get involved in land wars in Asia and to beware the military industrial state. Americans did neither. Perhaps we should all accept the blame.

Susie Morris

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News