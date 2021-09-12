Letter: We are all to blame

Even though nearly one eighth of a million people were evacuated from Afghanistan in 15 days some letter writers complained that President Biden is the worst president of our era or he should be impeached.
In my lifetime President Eisenhower cut and ran out of Korea as did President Ford out of Vietnam, President Obama out of Iraq and President Biden out of Afghanistan. Retreating from losses in disastrous foreign wars seems less an impeachable offense and more a job description for American Presidents.
All of this could have been avoided if the advice of President Dwight Eisenhower, our last general who one a major war, had been heeded. He warned us to not get involved in land wars in Asia and to beware the military industrial state. Americans did neither. Perhaps we should all accept the blame.
Susie Morris
Midtown
