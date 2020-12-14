 Skip to main content
Letter: We are all Winners!
In order to buoy Donald’s post-election depleted spirits, I suggest that we make him a winner too! Just like a spoiled tot who constantly needs attention and recognition, what do you say that we give him a prize! How about a huuuge, shiny “participant” trophy, you know, the kind that every kid gets just for showing up?  Perhaps in this way we can pacify our Toddler-in-Chief by letting him know that, through the process of free and fair elections, we are all winners!  

Heck, let’s also throw in a big bag of candy and nuts for the sore loser. You know the old adage, “ ...If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, everyday would be Christmas!” Now go to your room Donald and start packing your bags or else we're going to have to have a time out. One, two,..... 

Tim Quillin

Oro Valley

