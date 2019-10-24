We are already paying for health care. If you have earned a paycheck you have been paying for Medicare since 1966. Medicaid is paid for through a combination of taxes. The Veterans Administration is funded by the federal budget. Military treatment facilities and Tricare (the military health insurance) come out of the Department of Defense budget. This is all ultimately paid for by taxes but not in a straight forward way.
Those who are uninsured may skip care most of the time but when they are seriously injured or in tremendous pain they do get medical care. Often, they cannot pay the bill and so the hospital must try to collect the money or pass the cost on in the form of higher charges for everyone. This is difficult for small rural hospitals and many have closed.
A system where everyone is covered benefits everyone. You are less likely to contract a drug resistant infection. Better treatment for mental distress and addiction will decrease homelessness and increase the productivity of the workforce. More medical research can bring better treatments and increase the quality of life.
There are different ways to achieve universal coverage. The cost of the “premium” for Medicare- for- all can be calculated and put into the tax code in a straightforward way. For those who want to keep their private health insurance, that premium could be deducted from the federal tax return, provided that coverage meets the standards of the Affordable Care Act. We can do this. Let us not be blinded by fear.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
