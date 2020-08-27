Letter: We are “Cannon Fodder”

Do you know someone who has gotten sick or even died from COVID-19? No worries if you haven’t because it is just a matter of time; wait a bit and you will. You see, the 200,000+ of us who will die are just collateral damage (“cannon fodder”) to President Trump, a small price to pay to keep the economy humming along. Trump loves bragging about his achievements, so he can add this one to the list: by mishandling the pandemic, the Trump administration is now responsible for more American deaths than any president since World War 2.
Mark Elson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!