Letter: We are “Cannon Fodder”
Letter: We are “Cannon Fodder”

Do you know someone who has gotten sick or even died from COVID-19? No worries if you haven’t because it is just a matter of time; wait a bit and you will. You see, the 200,000+ of us who will die are just collateral damage (“cannon fodder”) to President Trump, a small price to pay to keep the economy humming along. Trump loves bragging about his achievements, so he can add this one to the list: by mishandling the pandemic, the Trump administration is now responsible for more American deaths than any president since World War 2.

Mark Elson

West side

