Letter: We are not a racist country

If you spent any time over the weekend watching the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, you would have seen thousands of mostly white patrons cheering enthusiastically for Tiger Woods. At first, urging him on to victory and the last two days as he was fading, giving him standing ovations as he approached a green and then, whether he sunk a putt or three putted, they clapped as he went to the next hole including the eighteenth hole. Only then did they fan out to watch the other players. Those of us who enjoy watching or playing golf know of the indiscretion he did years ago. That has been forgiven and discarded. As a black player in a mostly white sport we have reveled in his remarkable ability to play outstanding golf.