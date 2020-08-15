Letter: We are NOT in this together

Every time I hear, "We're all in this together," it makes me want to scream, "No, we aren't!"
From the wealthy who escaped to their remote second homes while the inner city folks remained living and working in crowded conditions, to the people who can work safely from home while others must risk their very lives just to keep their minimum wage jobs, to politicians who cannot get a damn thing done while doctors, nurses, teachers and all their support staff are expected to pick up their slack.
It would be nice if we were in this together, but we aren't.
If we were working together worldwide to come up with a cure and a preventive vaccine instead of cyber-stealing ideas from each other, if we learned from others' successes instead of dealing with our own failures, if all of humanity shared a common goal instead of utilizing a diversified approach to solving humanity's problems.
If only!
Dale Whitmore
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
