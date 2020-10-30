 Skip to main content
Letter: We breathe through our noses, too!
Letter: We breathe through our noses, too!

I am both a Registered Nurse and a teacher. Because I see too many people in retail businesses (employees included) who are not wearing masks properly, I am taking this opportunity to educate them on how to properly wear their masks. You should know that WE BREATHE THROUGH OUR NOSES, whether or not we are also breathing through our mouths! Therefore, YOUR MASK SHOULD COVER YOUR NOSE at all times!

I was very disappointed to see the photo in the paper on Wed 21 Oct., 2020, of elections workers processing early ballots. The woman in the center of the photo has her mask UNDER her nose! Meanwhile, the two people on either side of her are wearing theirs CORRECTLY. (Note, all three are also wearing glasses, which should actually help to hold their masks in place.)

Shame on Josh Galemore for choosing to center his photo on this woman, and shame on the Arizona Daily Star for printing it.

Miriam Pattison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

