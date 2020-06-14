Letter: We can and must work together

Most Americans have been amazed at and disgusted with, the morality and performance of this incredible individual disguising himself as the President of the United States.
As he plays to an amazingly manipulative "base," even after a totally failed performance before and during a terrible pandemic, and now while our nation deals with deep introspection and pain, driven by witnessing an even more disgusting act of four Minneapolis policemen, he becomes even more toxic and dictatorial in his behavior!
We've lived far too long with the culture of hate and division this man is proffering, continuing to do his best to divide us while tearing at the fabric of our democratic institutions. We must now all work to ensure the disposal of this contemptible fraud; so that our nation can recover from feelings of debasement and shame, and once again breath the fresh air of democracy and self respect.
Frank Parsons
Northeast side
