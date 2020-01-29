Letter: We can do Medicare for All
I've noticed that the biggest objection to the Medicare For All proposal is the cost. I am a retired Air Force Veteran. I'm also on Medicare. I HAVE great health care. I believe that everyone deserves the same health security that I have. A significant reduction in the purchase of multimillion-dollar military weapons and a progressive tax system that makes Billionaires and large corporations like Walmart, Amazon and Exxon Mobil pay their fair share will go a long way toward accomplishing that. This is what the people deserve and why Bernie Sanders’ campaign is surging.

Larry Bearden

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

