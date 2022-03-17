Letter: "We Can Do What We Want!"

"This is America! We can do what we want!" These words were shouted in mockery at a pro-life rally in the '90s. That is the battle cry of our nation, "I can do what I want to!" Right has become wrong and wrong has become right even to the extent that killing babies is right. Why is that right? It is inconceivable that a nation would slaughter its own people. 63,000,000 Americans have been slaughtered by abortion. That is approximately the combined population of California and Florida. Think of those states as desolate; devoid of people. And who are those people? Doctors, teachers, artists, researchers, scientists, mothers, fathers, grandparents, business people, consumers, and the complete gambit of workers.
Pro-abortionists were born alive! Someone fed, clothed, housed, and took cake of them. Yet the privilege of being alive they deny to others! This ought not be!
Rebecca Fuchser
East side
