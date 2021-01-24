 Skip to main content
Letter: We can fix America, but it will take time and cooperation
Letter: We can fix America, but it will take time and cooperation

America’s positive future relies upon all citizens taking part. There are many skeptics. Seventy-one million, at least, plus those who refused to vote because “They’re all the same.”

The majority of 81 million-plus will, hopefully, lead us toward a positive future. This progression requires the opposition to rid themselves of preconceptions of what democracy means, as ‘translated’ by an unhinged leader, and follow our Constitution and saner minds.

We still have “radicals” who wish for anarchy, white-supremacy, anti-Semitism, segregation of races, rights that they refuse to others, revolution. They want a “fair and equal world,” which only means disorder is the rule. They “don’t want anyone telling (them) what to do.”

America is a union. A synthesis of people of all races and creeds and colors and - political beliefs. We can work together. It just takes working together. Compromise.

Biden’s critics will be there on day one. It will NOT be done in four years. But, we will do it.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

