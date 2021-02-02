Letter: We Can Fix This

After the events of this historic week, I feel as if America walked through the big wooden doors of “The Repair Shop” (Netflix) to be greeted by a smiling President Joseph R. Biden, a kind, knowledgeable and seasoned political craftsman and statesman with a dragonfly pin next to the American flag pin on his lapel, who gently took the broken pieces of the country in his grasp and looked up at us all and said, “We can fix this.”
David Gray
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.