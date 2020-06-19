Letter: We can learn a lot from cartoons

In Sundays’ Arizona Daily Star, the carton “Mutts” by Patrick McDonnell caught my attention as it portrayed a deli owner looking into the face and eyes of rescued farm animals – a cow, a pig and a chicken; later in his deli he laid his head down and cried. Whatever the reason, his deli is now plant based without the needless slaughter of farm animals.
The COVID-19 virus has devastated the entire planet and has made working in meat packing plants particularly dangerous for all workers. As we changed our sources of energy production, so to must we change our source of meat production. This is the right time to slowly phase out and decrease the animals that are bred for slaughter and replace it with technology that produces plant-based meats and other products – there will be no better time to save the life of a human being and a farm animal.
Richard Rebl
East side
