Letter: We cannot afford our current private health care system

The democratic candidates shun Bernie Sanders' platform because “he wants to make a revolution with socialism; and Americans don't want a revolution.” But, the American people need to understand that both a mandate to cut the expenses in our private health care system and implementation of nationalized health care will create regulations that may feel like a revolution. Many Americans may fear nationalized health care due to the unknown. The richest in our country may object to nationalized health care because they will have to fund a good portion of it. And, big healthcare-related companies probably fear both because their astronomical profits, salaries, and bonuses will also be cut. Nationalized health care covers everybody, where as private health care only covers whomever can afford it. However, the Democratic nominee will need everybody's support; even if it's Bernie, if we want a Democratic president.
Hanne Owens
Northwest side
