Letter: We cannot live in fear

Re: the Jan. 13 article "With no chance of conviction, impeachment is a bad idea."
I strongly disagree with the author that we should live in fear of the insurrectionists who challenge our peaceful coexistence. What is the point at which our citizens hold our public officials accountable for their actions? If a citizen President who foments an insurrection (and let’s be honest, he has been working on this for his whole term) doesn’t reach the level to be impeached, what does? President Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about a sexual affair. Thank goodness he was not expelled for that.
Mr. Trump’s actions are most definitely impeachable. Even if he is convicted after leaving office, it will serve as a warning to future “Trump Wannnabees” that these actions are unacceptable to US citizens, as well as denying Trump the ability to run for office again, taking away his pension and righting our ship of state.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
