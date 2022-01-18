 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: WE CAN'T BE AFRAID
Letter: WE CAN'T BE AFRAID

I will no longer be silenced because of my own ‘fear’ of possible repercussion from Trump supporters. This is the United States of America. We have guaranteed freedoms…freedom of free speech and freedom of the press, to name just two that are so important to us now more than ever. If we want to continue to live in a democracy that is ruled under our Constitution and the rule of law, we can’t be afraid. We have to speak out. Too many of our friends, family members and business associates believe that our 2020 election was filled with flaws and fraud and that Trump should still be President. Social Media, even FOX, continue to perpetuate this lie. It is a lie! Those of us who know it is a lie cannot stop speaking out. I firmly believe that even the Trump supporters do not want to live under a dictatorship. Don’t back down. Continue to speak out against the lie. I plan to.

Langione Cathey

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

