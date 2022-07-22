Letter: We can't change the court decisions ... But we can vote

In 2016, many Democrats didn't vote. So we got Donald Trump who created major chaos - chaos that will go on well beyond my lifetime. Perhaps most consequential was the appointment of three Supreme Court justices. Roe v Wade was overturned. Gun rights were expanded. EPA's ability to address climate change has been restricted. Barriers between church and state are being diminished. Future court decisions may include election law, reduced gay and minority rights, and elimination of affirmative action. Women’s rights not specifically guaranteed by the constitution may be whittled away.

In the 2022 mid-term elections, people should consider what else could happen if they don't vote.

If Republicans win, they could appoint more judges and state attorneys general to further erode current protections. We can do nothing about the rulings of the justices. The only way to fix this is to elect legislators who will put laws in place to protect us. Younger generations must step up. VOTE!

Sharon Cotter

SaddleBrooke