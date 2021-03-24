 Skip to main content
Letter: We could be Brazil
Letter: We could be Brazil

All should be so grateful for President Biden's focus on vaccine roll-out and efforts to get as many vaccinated as soon as possible. If you want an idea of where we'd be right now had Trump been re-elected, you need only look at Brazil and the dire situation going on there. Governed by Trump's twin Bolsonaro, Brazil's president takes the same dismissive attitude towards the virus as did Donald Trump. Brazil's number of new cases and deaths have been staggering as a result. ICUs are close to 100% capacity, and death rates of health care workers is the world's highest. Thank you, President Biden, for being the leader we so desperately needed during our crisis.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

