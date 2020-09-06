 Skip to main content
Letter: We Deserve Better
This has been a turbulent year to say the least. Most, if not all, of us have been impacted by at least one event be it the virus, the disastrous storms or the unrest in our communities and in the world – all being fostered by a variety of events. I’ve never been in battle, but I guess I’m feeling some semblance of “battle fatigue”. There are so many people working extremely hard to address our challenges and to them I say, “thank you”. Unfortunately, there are some who see opportunity to use these events for political gain. I try to imagine how different our situation would be if this was not an election year. Then again perhaps there would be little difference. Playing politics with people’s lives is criminal. We, the people, deserve better than this.

Guy Brunt

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

