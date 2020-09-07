Letter: We Do our Duty when We Vote

Mr. Pudge Johnson for 23 years in the military I voted by mail across the US and from three foreign countries. When retiring to Arizona, I became a permanent early voter. Who are you to tell me and others it's our duty to vote in person? Shame on you for judging those who chose to vote by mail as not doing their duty. Our duty is to vote. It's our personal choice, not yours, whether we vote by mail or in person.
Katherine A Shindel, Chaplain, Colonel, USAF (Ret)
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!