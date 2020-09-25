 Skip to main content
Letter: We don’t live in a magical world/Re: Sep 14, 2020 letter “Biden would’ve sorted out pandemic now.”
I laughed out loud when the letter writer states that Biden would have solved the pandemic by now because he cares. Progressives are always confusing caring with doing.

The reason there wasn’t any PPE was because Obama/Biden never restocked our national supply after the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and they allowed 90% of our medical manufacturing base to go to China.

President Trump had to start anew with supplies and testing protocols. Trump’s efforts were unprecedented by pulling together both the public and private sectors to generate new testing procedures, manufacture PPE and ventilators. Trump established Operation Warp Speed to develop a vaccine.

Only in a magical Biden world would a vaccine be produced in 2 months and a 3 day treatment be available in one month. Even the much touted Dr. Fauci wouldn’t put up with this nonsense.

Finally, President Trump allowed state governors to make their own decisions as it should be. As my progressive friends like to say, Trump isn’t a king.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

