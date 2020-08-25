Letter: We don't have to put up with this!

We keep saying and thinking "only seventy-some days till election," but mid-August till past-mid Jan. is more than 5 months. Trump and his administration can continue their daily atrocities for all of that time Even if Biden and Harris win, come January will we have any shred of democracy left?
Why is there no effort to apply the 25th amendment or restart impeachment?
It's easy to blame the R's, but why are the Dems so complacent, acting as if
all of this chaos is acceptable? It's not! Democrats and Independents should be exposing every offense that has been committed against the world and the American people---and who knows? The public just might rally around the idea of getting rid of the whole kit and kaboodle.
As we used to say in NJ, "Hey, you never know." ...Unless you try. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
