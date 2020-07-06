Letter: We Finally Made It!
Letter: We Finally Made It!

After many years of being chastised for being near or at the bottom of per pupil pending, Arizona has finally made the TOP TEN in a National category. Arizona is now one of the TOP TEN States with total COVID cases. This is amazing considering that the other nine TOP TEN States all have much larger populations. Only stellar leadership could have led Arizona to these levels of success and failure. TOP TEN stature! Who would have thought it possible! Remember you have the upcoming opportunity to access the performance of local, state, and national leadership.

Jay Gandolfi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

