Letter: We have danced with these devils before

Since the Johnson administration, Republicans have decided to block any policies proposed by Democrats, either by countless amendments to weaken bills or simple filibusters. It was the Republican Party that eliminated the Senate's standing, talking filibuster and replaced it with a simple declaration by a single Senator. Ted Cruz recently held up affirmations of judges and essential dignitaries in this manner over the pipeline between Russia and Germany.
When looking back on history, that very same party has blocked most critical regulations since the 60s. The Wednesday Star published a very informative OP-ED by Chris Allen, which explains this in detail. As a political history buff, I learned a few new things.
For example, I realized how the GOP has attempted to control policy even when out of power, using the filibuster as a checkmate move. I only wish Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin could read (and understand) this article.
But, if you haven't read it, please do. Filibusters eliminate what Sinema claims she desires, precisely compromises.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.