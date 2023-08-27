When the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights were authored our Founding Fathers could not envision how American society would change the meaning of being free and happy 247 years hence. It’s akin to the growth of a saguaro cactus. 247 years ago the saguaro was 6 inches tall. Today it towers 30 feet, with multiple arms and weighs a ton. It is entirely different but still a saguaro. Today we are still Americans.

What does it mean to be free and happy in today’s America? With our modern times we have opportunities to be more free, more happy with better lives. So, why the social anger? We should be celebratory, not shouting, shooting or shaming.

We have abandoned our fundamental American values. We have quit America. Becoming devoid of respect for human feelings, and human worth. We need a fix. It’s an individual fix. We must be better people- better parents, better mentors, better leaders, and better Americans living American ideals.

Bill Senter

Foothills