Letter: We Hope Congress Acts Now for Citizenship Pathway
Letter: We Hope Congress Acts Now for Citizenship Pathway

It is so important that we as Arizonans take a moment to appreciate the diligence of undocumented essential workers – including the many Dreamers, TPS holders, and farmworkers among them – who continue to contribute to the fabric of American society under the threat of being separated from their families and community.

The budget reconciliation process is our best opportunity to secure a pathway to citizenship that would modernize our outdated immigration system. And supporting citizenship in this way merely conforms with the views of an overwhelming majority of Americans on both sides of the political aisle; about eight out of 10 Democrats and six out of 10 Republicans agree with providing a pathway to citizenship to undocumented immigrants instead of deporting them.

As a Latino-serving non-profit fighting for community empowerment, we hope Sens. Mark Kelly and Kristen Sinema recognize that these immigrants have earned the opportunity to fully contribute to our country without fear. The time to act is now.

Ricardo M. Jasso, CEO and Carlos Gonzalez, Chairman Amistades, Inc.

West side

