Letter: We Know How You Feel!

To all the readers who have expressed their fears and concerns about Biden/Harris Administration policies, and who no longer feel that they have a country to call home,
We feel your pain. Since we are both in our 70's, we have voted in 28 (56 years) National Elections. And, have lived with Administrations that we did not vote for or agree with for 28 years. We continued to live in the USA. not only did we survive, but thrived, and supported the communities where we lived and worked, was and participated in organizations, both local and national that advocated for our values even if the Administration of the government did not, or worse yet, had policies that contradicted what we believed in.
So I feel that conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters will be able to survive, and thrive during a Biden/Harris Administration.
Kathleen Sanders
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.