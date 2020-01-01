Letter: We'll own Climate Change, Blame Us and let's go forward!
Letter: We'll own Climate Change, Blame Us and let's go forward!

Re: the Dec. 27 letter "Alternative energy not a shining example."

Among other claims the writer cites the lay off of Tucson Global Solar as justification for not proliferating solar panels. Please reread the Dec. 21 Business article about Global Solar (which appears to be closing due to fraudulent trading practices).

Indeed I am a climate activist, not warrior. Never drove a large vehicle nor owned a "double door" refrigerator. Neither did my husband nor I have children, living a life of intentional minimalism. However with “big American lifestyles” and flying many times, blame us. Then, let's go further!

At this time, we are progressing to lobbying businesses and government, the macro powers, to reduce CO2 levels in our atmosphere. The reality is humanity has burned and burns too many fossil fuels.

I invite (vs. demand) the writer visit our Citizens Climate Lobby, a non partisan group with bipartisan solutions. Don't be fuelish. Clamor for climate! We'll all feel better.

Gaye Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

