Letter: We must do this now!
Letter: We must do this now!

Americans are reacting to the incredible multiple shootings in our country by our police.

Night after night outraged people are protesting; and suddenly, it seems, we perceive ourselves as a nation of violence.  But as I think about what we have become, I am aware of something very different.

Minorities have long dealt with injustice as a daily factor in their lives.  The police were left to deal with public order...and violence...seemingly, without real accountability.

Now we are beginning to face the realities of the past (and the present!); and the time for openness and accountability has finally arrived.  Painful introspection and pursuit of justice are now seen as challenging, but absolutely required.  

If we can now muster the honesty, courage, and endurance, we have the chance to create a much better future...for all of us.  We know how to do this...lets get on with it!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

