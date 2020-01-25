Letter: We must have a fair trial for impeachment
Letter: We must have a fair trial for impeachment

I am utterly flabbergasted by the failure of the Republican Party to support a fair and legitimate trial. Members walking out despite the rules, sleeping, and promising to vote against this serious and critical trial without hearing a shred of evidence. Trump needs to be impeached and removed, I expect Sen. Martha McSally and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to insist on witnesses and evidence, this is a trial! Why am I not hearing Senator Sinema voice on this? And McSally has been a sycophantic failure. The vast majority of Americans expect this to be a fair trial, and the Senators will hear from us at the ballot box should they behave in an unethical, UnAmerican way. I urge my elected officials to stand and be counted for their actions here. I sincerely hope they don’t shame Arizona.

Julie Simons

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

