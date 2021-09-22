 Skip to main content
Letter: We Must Keep Abortion Bans Out of Arizona
Letter: We Must Keep Abortion Bans Out of Arizona

Thirteen hours is all that it took before Texas hospitals saw their first death by self-induced abortion. Thirteen hours after the bill banning abortions passed. When will state representatives realize that these so called "pro-life" decisions kill more people than they save?

These anti-abortion states don't actually care about saving "unborn lives."If they did, they would implement better sex education in schools and offer affordable birth control options. Instead, these states are directly attacking American democracy and putting bounties on desperate women. When asked about pregnancies from rape, Governor Abbott responded than he plans to "eliminate" all rape in the state of Texas. Are these the people we're meant to put our faith in to protect us? No. We must demand a country where Americans can count on getting the medical care they need in a republic that stands up for every individual's rights, not just the individuals without a uterus.

Sierra Blaser

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

