Letter: We must preserve our democracy

As we turn a page in American history for the better, Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker reminds us that "The default condition of humankind, traced across thousands of years of history, is some sort of autocracy" not "to thrive in broadly egalitarian and stable democratic arrangements." Therefore, we must be ever vigilant to protect our democracy, for it is, in fact, fragile. We cannot take it for granted; we must work hard, each in our way, to preserve it.
Phineas Anderson
Catalina
