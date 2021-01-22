 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We must preserve our democracy
View Comments

Letter: We must preserve our democracy

As we turn a page in American history for the better, Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker reminds us that "The default condition of humankind, traced across thousands of years of history, is some sort of autocracy" not "to thrive in broadly egalitarian and stable democratic arrangements." Therefore, we must be ever vigilant to protect our democracy, for it is, in fact, fragile. We cannot take it for granted; we must work hard, each in our way, to preserve it.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News